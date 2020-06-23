A Democratic Party primary is taking place in New York today. Locally, Democratic voters will choose candidates for President of the United States, Congress, State Senate and State Assembly.

There are just two polling places in the Town of Riverhead for this election: the Glenwood Village Recreation Center, 1661 Old Country Road, Riverhead and the Riverhead Town Senior Center, 60 Shadetree Lane, Aquebogue.

A voter’s polling place location for this primary election is determined by their election district:

Voters in Riverhead election districts 1,2,3,4,5,10, 11,14,15,17,18,19 and 20 vote at Glenwood Village.

Voters in Riverhead election districts 6,7,8,9,12,13,16, 21 and 22 vote at the Riverhead Senior Center.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. All persons entering polling places are required to wear masks or face coverings.

The board of elections sent out letters to notify voters of their polling place location. Anyone who did not receive a letter and is unsure of what election district they live in= can call the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500 to find out where to vote.

The governor in an April 9 executive order directed the county boards of elections to mail absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters. More than 100,000 voters requested absentee ballots in Suffolk. As of Friday, 80,000 absentee ballots had been received by the Suffolk County Board of Elections, according to Riverhead Town Democratic Party leader Marjorie Acevedo.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by today and received by the board of elections by June 30.

Due to the unprecedented number of absentee ballots to be manually counted, the vote tally in this election will not likely be finalized before mid-July, Acevedo said.