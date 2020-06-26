Southold Town is cracking down on the use of town beaches by nonresidents, following complaints about nonresidents crowding town beaches.

The Southold Police Department has created a beach patrol/task force, consisting of additional officers, bay constables and traffic control officers and any other staffing necessary to control access and conduct nighttime shoreline patrols, Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said in a press release.

Daytime beach staffing will also be increased to make sure only town residents or others holding recognized passes access the beaches, the supervisor said.

Russell on Tuesday issued an executive order, effective June 24, requiring all persons entering beaches to produce verification of town residency (such as driver’s license and current vehicle registration.) Guests accompanied by a resident will not be required to show proof. This requirement is separate and in addition to a valid parking permit necessary to park in a beach parking lot or any permit-only parking area.

Russell said the rules aim “to maintain the quality of our shoreline and to make sure [residents’] day at the beach is a pleasant one.”

Southold Town residents can order beach passes online and by mail or can purchase them at the drive-through at the Southold Town Annex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.

Southold residential parking permits that expired on Dec. 31 will be honored until July 10, for parking purposes only. Proof will still be needed to enter the beach.

Southold Town is seeking additional beach attendants. Anyone interested in applying for a beach attendant position should call recreation supervisor Janet Douglass at (631) 765-5182.