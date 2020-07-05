The Long Island region is tentatively scheduled to enter Phase Four on Wednesday, two weeks after the region began Phase Three of the New York Forward reopening plan.

Reopening progress on Long Island has not resulted in a spike in any of the indicators public health officials continue to closely monitor. The region’s coronavirus infection numbers continue to look good. Long Island had a .8% infection rate on Saturday, with 100 positive test results out of 12,223 tests reported, according to data released today by the State Health Department.

Daily coronavirus fatalities in the region reached their lowest numbers since the first deaths reported in March, when the outbreak began.

Suffolk’s total confirmed coronavirus infections were 41,642 as of yesterday. There were 741 confirmed cases in Riverhead as of Friday, according to the State Health Department. Only Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island towns have confirmed case totals that remain under 1,000. Islip Town has the highest number of confirmed cases among Suffolk’s towns, with 12,619, Brookhaven Town is approached 10,000 cases, with 9,661 as of Friday.

The state has published guidance for Phase Four of the reopening plan. The current Phase Four guidance allows the reopening of higher education, low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment and media production.

All upstate regions are already in Phase Four. New York City will enter Phase Three tomorrow, but no indoor dining will be allowed in Phase Three in the five boroughs.

“Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an update this morning.

The governor reiterated his plea to New Yorkers to wear masks, maintain social distance and use hand sanitizer.

“I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful,” Cuomo said.

Riverhead’s baseball, softball and soccer fields and the town skate park will reopen tomorrow, under a new emergency order issued today by Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. The new emergency order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow. Use of the fields, like use of all town facilities, is subject to rules regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Riverhead Town Hall remains open to the public on a limited basis. Residents are encouraged to communicate with town departments by telephone, email and U.S. Mail.

Many boards and committees that have had meetings canceled by prior emergency orders since March will resume meetings this month. These include the Architectural Advisory Committee, Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, the Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Business Advisory Committee, the Conservation Advisory Committee, the Traffic Safety Committee and the Board of Ethics. (See public meetings calendar for more details.)

Residents may participate in the town board meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock may do so via Zoom online at this link. Participants can also dial call +1 929 205 6099. The meeting ID number is 864 5028 2191 # and the password is 502276.