The Riverhead Police Department is seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on July 7.

Police are looking for Tyrell Wilson, a Black male, 5’-3” tall, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.