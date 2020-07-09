The Riverhead Police Department is seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on July 7.
Police are looking for Tyrell Wilson, a Black male, 5’-3” tall, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
No foul play is suspected, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.
