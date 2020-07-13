Harriett “Hattie” Rogers Rackett of Orient died on July 11, 2020. She was 98 years old.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1921 to Irving and Edna (Bennett) Rogers.

Her hobbies included family gatherings, playing cards, crocheting and taking road trips. She was an active member of the Orient Methodist Church for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband Fredrick F. “Ted” and her son Teddy. She is survived by her son Robert J. “Jim” of Orient.

A private burial service will be held at Orient Central Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice at P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.