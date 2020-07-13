James Joseph Lyons of Riverhead died on July 9, 2020 at his home. He was 75 years old.

He was born on May 21, 1945 to Elizabeth and James Joseph Lyons.

He worked as a mechanical engineer at Allen Avionics for over 45 years and retired. During retirement he opened his own consulting practice. His hobbies included piloting, skeet shooting, tinkering, refurbishing tools and being a skydiving instructor with over 10,000 jumps.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, children Richard, James and Lisa and grandchildren Tyler, Brandon, Shelby, Myla, Chiara D’Angelo, Cole D’Angelo, Dean D’Angelo and James McKenne.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary’s R.C. Church in Manhasset, New York on Tuesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. Friends and family are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.