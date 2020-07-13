A 45-year-old woman operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed in a crash on Sound Avenue Sunday afternoon, Riverhead Police said today in a press release.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sound Avenue east of Horton just before 6 p.m. when it crossed into the eastbound land and struck a 2003 Honda Civic operated by a 50-year-old man.

The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and died of her injuries at the scene, police said.

The operator of the Civic was extricated from the vehicle by the Riverhead Fire Department and transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-lifethreatening injuries, according to police.

Police did not identify either operator.

The N.Y. State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to assist with the investigation, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.