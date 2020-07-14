A 2011 proposal I laid out to install needed sewers in Suffolk County was squandered, but it’s still not too late to reinvigorate that program.

As I was preparing the county’s 2012 budget, my budget staff informed me that there was over $100 million in surplus money sitting in a fund that was created to stabilize sewer rates in various districts throughout the county. In fact, we had enough money to stabilize these rates for the next two decades, while still having a tremendous surplus remaining. In the meantime, there was, and remains, a dire need for more sewers in Suffolk so that we can grow responsibly, while maintaining our groundwater quality.

Sewer construction has stagnated for decades in Suffolk, in part, because of the SouthWest Sewer District scandal, and because federal aid for these projects dried up. My administration thought it was high time that we resurrected our sewer construction programs, and thankfully we had a large pot of money to accomplish that goal.

I therefore announced the landmark program that would utilize the majority of those surplus funds for the construction of new sewers and to upgrade our present network to enhance our water quality. A smaller remainder of the funds could also be used to help mitigate property tax increases over the next two decades.

A legal discussion ensued as to whether the initial establishment of the Sewer Stabilization Fund, which was passed by a public referendum, would require a subsequent referendum to modify its terms. The county’s attorneys cited a recent decision which upheld a New York City resolution that altered its term limits laws, even though the original proposal was passed via a referendum. With this precedent on the books, and with the desire to jump start this new program, the county moved forward on the restructuring of the Sewer Stabilization Fund to begin its program of constructing needed sewers.

Our first directives called for an analysis of installing sewers for the Ronkonkoma Hub and downtown Smithtown, and the beginning planning stages for sewers in Mastic and Oakdale. Many other localities would follow in the years to come.

The program was derailed when a private group sued to void the program on the grounds that it did not seek a follow up referendum. While the county triumphed in the early court stages, eventually the court declared that a subsequent referendum would be needed. This was despite the fact that courts had ruled in a completely opposite manner for the New York City case.

A subsequent referendum was approved, but it unfortunately gutted the ability of the county to redirect the surplus funds for sewers, and instead allowed it all to be siphoned for filling budget holes. Since then, hundreds of millions of dollars have been taken from that fund for purely budgetary purposes. Had our original landmark law been kept in place, by now, eight years later, we would’ve had many of our downtowns enjoying the needed sewers they have been asking for for so many decades.

It’s still not too late. The referendum called for that fund to be replenished. When it is, we should insist that the majority of that money go back toward the construction of needed new sewers. A smaller amount could go toward property tax mitigation, but ultimately, it makes the most sense to direct surplus sewer money back toward the construction of needed sewers.

Steve Levy is president of Common Sense Strategies, a political consulting firm. He served as Suffolk County executive, as a New York State Assemblyman, and host of “The Steve Levy Radio Show.” He is the author of “Bias in the Media. He can be reached at SteveLevy.info or @SteveLevyNY on Twitter.

