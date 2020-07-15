The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a free dog and cat food distribution tomorrow at Stotzky Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the supply runs out.
Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the agency hopes to help out those who may have suffered financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to help out the people who have been financially impacted because of job loss,” Gross said.
One bag of pet food will be distributed per family.
Some pet food was also donated by Long Island Cares and by Health Extension, a holistic pet food company.
“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Health Extension and Long Island Cares for their generosity,” Gross said.
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon will attend the event with his staff members, sheriff’s K-9s and McGruff, the crime dog.
