A prolonged period of heat and humidity is expected Saturday into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s tomorrow but high humidity will push the heat index into the 90s.

The combined heat and humidity on Sunday and Monday will result in heat indices in the mid- to upper-90s on Sunday and around 100 on Monday, according to the forecast.

The heat and humidity will likely continue into Tuesday with heat indices in low to mid-90s, the weather service said.

An air quality health advisory is in effect for Sunday, when the air quality index will reach 110 on Long Island for ground-level ozone. That level is considered unhealthy for young children, the elderly, anyone with respiratory conditions such as asthma and for anyone doing strenuous physical labor or exercise outdoors.

The Town of Riverhead issued a weather advisory today for the upcoming hot weather.

“Limit strenuous activities, stay out of the sun and drink plenty of fluids,” the advisory said. This is especially true during the sun’s peak hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Keep a close eye on the elderly and young children. Ensure your pets have shade and an adequate amount water.”

The town offered the following tips for coping with the high heat and humidity:

Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss. Eat small meals, but eat more often. Do not eat salty foods.

Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body. These are necessary for your body and must be replaced. The easiest and safest way to do this is through a proper diet. Drink fruit juice or a sports beverage when you exercise or work in the heat.

If possible, stay out of the sun and stay in air-conditioning. Sunburn slows the skin’s ability to cool itself. The sun will also heat the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration.

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head.

Dress appropriately. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing that will cover as much skin as possible. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects the heat and sunlight and helps maintain normal body temperature. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Stay indoors as much as possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine. Even in the warmest weather, staying indoors, out of the sunshine, is safer than long periods of exposure to the sun.

If your home is not air-conditioned, go to a public building with air conditioning each day for several hours. Air-conditioned locations are the safest places during extreme heat because electric fans do not cool the air. Fans do help sweat evaporate, which gives a cooling effect.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town will not be opening cooling centers as it has in the past.