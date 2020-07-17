Eileen Dolores Hunt Hodgson of Mineola and Cutchogue died on July 16, 2020 at Brandywine Living in Melville. She was 97 years old.

She was born on June 22, 1923 in Woodhaven, NY to Brigid (Garrahan) and Peter Charles Hunt. She attended the Dominican Commercial High School. She received her bachelors in economics from Queens College and was in the Alpha Delta Di Society.

She worked as an American Airlines flight attendant. She was a member of the North Fork Country Club and the East Williston Women’s Club. Her hobbies included bridge and rummy.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years William Sprague and son Peter. She is survived by her children Mary (James) Keating, John (Prudence), Anne (Edward) Falco, Jane (Stevens) Samuels, Ellen (Michael) Peterson, Sarah (Paul) Cappy, William and Matthew, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 20 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held after at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Covenant House or a favorite charity.