William E. Stark, born on June 1, 1928 in Riverhead, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton, at the age of 92.

Bill was born and raised in Riverhead. His late father, John Stark, was president & CEO of the Suffolk County National Bank. After graduating from Riverhead High School, Bill went on to graduate from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. He went to sea for five years as a Marine Engineer, calling on many ports around the world. He held a Chief Engineer’s License. Bill left the Merchant Marines and spent two years on active duty in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of lieutenant.

He returned to shore after his naval service and joined Ingersoll-Rand Co. as a field service engineer. He then returned to New Suffolk to run a boatyard. He married Rosemary Stark and together they raised four children in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Never losing his love for the sea, he sold his interest in the boatyard and joined Gulf Oil Corporation’s International Marine Sales Division and became involved in the sale of marine fuels and lubricants. Like many good oil men, he paid his dues with an assignment in Texas before moving back to New York. He then took an assignment in London and once again came back home to New York. Bill took a well-earned retirement in the mid-1980s.

Bill had many interests including the theatre and acting. He took some formal training in New York City for TV commercials and even managed to appear in a few. He also appeared in a movie and did some print work.

In 1989 he moved back to his roots on Eastern Long Island, and settled in Hampton Bays. Bill became involved in the Riverhead Faculty Community Theatre, where he met his beautiful second wife Marion. They were both involved in CTC’s musical productions and performed shows including Annie Get Your Gun, Guys and Dolls, Kiss Me Kate, South Pacific, Bells are Ringing and Anything Goes.

Bill is survived by his wife Marion Stark; four children, Christopher Stark, Kathy Stark Tuchman, Carol Stark Fitzsimmons and John (Sean) Stark; stepsons, William and John Byrne; nine grandchildren, Lindsay, Daniel, Samantha Tuchman, Patrick, Jack, and Liam Fitzsimmons, Shane, Jordyn and JJ Byrne. He is predeceased by his brother Jack, who died at the age of 3, younger sister Maureen Stark McCabe, older brothers Richard and Thomas Stark, and his former wife Rosemary Matthews Stark.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 9 p.mm. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. 406 East Main Street, Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Riverhead. Burial to follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Riverhead. Condolences for the family may be left at tuthillfh.com