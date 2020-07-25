Riverhead Town Justice Allen Smith died early this morning at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Smith, 77, was a five-term town justice and former town supervisor. The cause of death was a brain aneurism, Town Justice Lori Hulse said.

The lifelong Riverhead resident was a dedicated public servant who was active in the Riverhead community. He was a 46-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department and a 51-year member of the Riverhead Rotary Club.

Gregarious and plain-spoken, Smith was a larger-than-life personality, with a vast knowledge of local history and the workings of town and county government.

He maintained an active law practice in Riverhead in addition to his service on the town bench.

“I knew him my whole life and I’m still in shock,” said former town councilman Victor Prusinowski. “Allen was a classic part of Riverhead history, full of no-nonsense wisdom. He will be dearly missed,” Prusinowski said. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Peter Fox Cohalan administers the oath of office to Town Justice Allen Smith as Charlene Halsey Mascia looks on, Dec. 31, 2016. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Smith served as town attorney prior to his election as town supervisor in 1975 — he served two terms. After he was defeated by political newcomer Joe Janoski in 1979, Smith went to work in the county attorney’s office as a deputy county attorney. He was also a past member of the Riverhead Board of Education.

He was first appointed to the bench by the town board in 2000, to fill a vacancy created by the death of Justice Henry Saxtein.

“Justice Smith devoted his entire life to public service. A pillar of the community, he brought integrity and rectitude to all of Riverhead,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in a statement this afternoon.