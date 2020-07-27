Sections of Middle Road and Park Road are scheduled for paving Tuesday and sections of Roanoke Avenue and Sound Avenue will be paved on Wednesday, Riverhead Highway Superintendent George Woodson said today.
Crews will pave Middle Road between the traffic circle at Osborn Avenue Tuesday morning, beginning at about 7 a.m., Woodson said. Then highway crews will begin work on Park Road north of Sound Avenue Tuesday afternoon, he said.
On Wednesday morning, crews will pave Roanoke Avenue north of Sound Avenue and Sound Avenue east of Roanoke to Baiting Hollow (in the vicinity of the Sound Avenue Bistro), Woodson said. Work should be completed by about 1 p.m., the highway superintendent said.
The roadways will be closed to all but local traffic during the work, Woodson said. Traffic on Sound Avenue will be detoured at Horton and Roanoke avenues to Reeves Avenue, he said.
