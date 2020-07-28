Sunny skies, hot temperatures and high humidity today will push the heat index to 101-102 today across Long Island, including on the East End.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-90s locally, higher in western Suffolk and the New York City metro region, according to the National Weather Service in New York.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

National Weather Service forecasters say a cold front will approach the area today, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon, according to the weather service.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms across Long Island this afternoon, according to the forecast.