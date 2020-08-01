Riverhead Town Justice Allen Smith was laid to rest yesterday, following two days of drive-through viewing and visitation at Riverhead Fire Department headquarters, where hundreds of mourners came to pay their last respects to a man who devoted his life to bettering his community.
Smith, a 20-year town justice, former town supervisor, and volunteer firefighter, died last Saturday, July 25. The Aquebogue resident was 77 years old.
Riverhead Fire Department members conducted a solemn service for their fellow firefighter at department headquarters Thursday evening, with prayers, words of remembrance and a final farewell. Two by two, firefighters approached the casket and saluted Smith, a 42-year member and ex-captain of the Red Bird Hook and Ladder Company. Many took off one white glove and placed it on the coffin after their salute, a tradition to show respect and bid farewell to a fallen comrade.
“It is with solemn thoughts that we assemble here to pay our tribute and affection to his memory,” said Deacon Michael Bonocore, Red Bird Hook and Ladder Company chaplain, who led the prayer service. “We rejoice in his unselfish spirit and devotion to the welfare of all people,” he said.
“He was a person of character, a beloved firefighter and and a man with high regard for all,” said Bonocore, who said Smith was honest, decent, generous and outgoing and will be forever missed by fellow firefighters.
Red Bird Hook and Ladder Company secretary Lane Bubka, who succeeded Smith in the position of company secretary, recalled his friend and fellow firefighter’s helpful demeanor.
“He was one of the only men that I can call a true mentor in my life,” Bubka said. “Over these past few days I’ve learned how many people said the same thing. He mentored in the small moments he took every day to help anybody he possibly could,” Bubka said. “I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. I’ll miss him forever.”
After a service at Smith’s Aquebogue home Friday morning, a Riverhead Fire Department engine carrying the casket led the funeral procession into downtown Riverhead, where it passed Riverhead Town Hall and the Police and Justice Court building on Howell Avenue.
Somber town employees gathered on the sidewalk outside the court building as the cortège drove by in silence. The procession continued to Roanoke Avenue and Northville Turnpike where the engine stopped for the tolling of the bell outside the firehouse, before moving on to Smith’s final resting place at Riverhead Cemetery.
The family asks friends and colleagues to share memories of Allen at rememberingallen.com
RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl and Denise Civiletti
