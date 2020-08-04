Tropical Storm Isaias made landfall as a category one hurricane in southern North Carolina late last night and is moving inland up the East Coast.

The forecast track and speed of the storm places it just west of New York City this afternoon. The heaviest rains and strongest winds from Isaias should remain well to the west of the local area.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect across the region.

A tornado watch has been issued for Suffolk, Nassau, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties and NYC. The tornado watch is in effect now through 4 p.m.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected in Riverhead and across the North Fork this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall is expected with a widespread 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches possible. The heaviest rain is most likely to occur across New York City, northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley this morning through this evening, and eastern sections this afternoon into tonight.

The strongest winds are likely to occur across New York City Metro, Long Island, northeast New Jersey, southern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, and southeast Connecticut.

Dangerous marine conditions are likely across all of the coastal waters today and tonight.

High surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue along the ocean beaches Today through Wednesday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Northeast Suffolk from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. as a result of storm surge. Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

The effects from Tropical Storm Isaias are expected to diminish

quickly from southwest to northeast across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.