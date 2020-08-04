A tornado watch has been issued for Long Island and New York City through 4 p.m. today as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches our region.
The National Weather Service issues a tornado watch when conditions are favorable for the production of tornadoes, which could bring small hail and flying debris.
Tropical Storm Isaias has so far spawned multiple tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic. As the storm moves up the coast today, the threat of tornadoes is expected to continue spreading north to Long Island and southern New England.
The threat of flooding rain has decreased with the morning’s forecast, with the highest impacts from flooding rain west of New York City.
Potential impacts to our area from tropical storm force winds remain “significant,” according to the National Weather Service, bringing the possibility of power outages and tree damage.
On the East End, sustained winds between 30-40 mph are currently forecast, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
