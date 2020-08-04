A mobile home resident in the Riverhaven community on Hubbard Avenue was injured when a tree crashed down on his home, crushing a portion of it this afternoon.
The male resident miraculously escaped serious injury. He was hurt in a fall when the uprooted tree fell on the home, knocking part of it off its footings. The tree also caused extensive damage to two cars parked in the driveway.
Tropical Storm Isaias has felled trees all over town. Highway Superintendent George Woodson said as of 4 p.m. about 30 to 35 trees have been brought down in the storm. About 10 of them have gotten into or brought down wires, he said. There are countless large branches down in the roads as well, Woodson said.
“We’re getting it done. We’ve got crews out opening everything up, pushing everything off the roads,” the highway superintendent said. “Tomorrow we’ll work on clean up.”
PSEG-LI is reporting 2,346 active power outages affecting nearly 96,000 customers as of 4 p.m., according to the utility’s website. So far, there are no significant outages in the Town of Riverhead. An outage in Wading River is currently affecting a handful of customers, according to the PSEG-LI website.
