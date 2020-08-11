Suffolk County Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman at a home on Ludlam Avenue in Riverside last night.
Details of the incident have not yet been released by police.
Southampton Town Police referred media inquiries to the county police department.
A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Southampton Town Police requested the homicide unit to respond to the scene shortly after 1 o’clock this morning. The spokesperson said he could not yet confirm any details about the incident.
Police were called to the house at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, according to a neighbor. Multiple police units and an ambulance responded to the scene. A Suffolk County Command Post van is parked on Ludlam Avenue this morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
