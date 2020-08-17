Planet Fitness will have its new location on Old Country Road in Riverhead ready to open “in the coming weeks,” a company spokesperson told RiverheadLOCAL today.
Contractors are doing the finish work on the 20,000-square-foot space located in the former Sports Authority Store.
Though Planet Fitness was operating at its longtime Kroemer Avenue location when the governor’s order shut down gyms in New York State on March 16, construction at the new location was already underway. The Riverhead Planning Board had approved the subdivision of the former Sports Authority into three spaces last August.
The new facility will be open 24/7, according to window decals on the glass entrance.
Gyms in New York can can open as soon as next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today. Facilities will be limited to 33% of their rated capacity. Masks will be required for both employees and patrons at all times. There will be strict ventilation and air filtration requirements as well.
“We look forward to working with our franchisees to safely reopen our locations in New York under Governor Cuomo’s guidelines, in order to provide New Yorkers with much needed access to high quality, affordable health and fitness,” Planet Fitness said in an emailed statement today.
