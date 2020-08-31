Riverhead Free Library will be closed on Sundays from October until April.

The library is operating on the 2019-2020 adopted budget and due to financial constraints, will be closed on Sundays during those seven months. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public may come into the library building for a 30-minute “browse and borrow” session, by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome (space permitting). In addition to appointments for browsing, patrons can schedule a curbside pick-up appointment to pick up materials they have requested.

For those who need to use a computer, patrons can have computer access for 45-minute sessions by appointment. Walk-ups are also welcome, space permitting.

Call the library at 631-727-3228 for more details.

