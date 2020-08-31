Riverhead Free Library will be closed on Sundays from October until April.
The library is operating on the 2019-2020 adopted budget and due to financial constraints, will be closed on Sundays during those seven months. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Library is operating on the 2019-2020 budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Due to budgetary restrictions, it will not open Sundays, October-April. The library will be open Monday-Friday 9 a,m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The public may come into the library building for a 30-minute “browse and borrow” session, by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome (space permitting). In addition to appointments for browsing, patrons can schedule a curbside pick-up appointment to pick up materials they have requested.
For those who need to use a computer, patrons can have computer access for 45-minute sessions by appointment. Walk-ups are also welcome, space permitting.
Call the library at 631-727-3228 for more details.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.