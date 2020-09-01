Riverhead Police are seeking information about a single-car accident on Route 25 in Calverton just before 5 p.m. yesterday.

Police responding to the scene found a 2007 Honda Accord had struck a tree on the north side of the roadway, according to a press release issued by police early this morning. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, treated at the scene by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and flown to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Suffolk County Police Medevac helicopter, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police are asking anyone may have witnessed the collision to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.