(Updated 10:48 a.m.) A Flanders man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated in a wrong-way head-on crash on Cross River Drive (C.R. 105) last night that seriously injured two people.

Southampton Town Police said Edgar Juarez-Velasquez, 28, was driving a 2004 Ford SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of Cross River Drive when he crashed into an oncoming 2009 Honda sedan operated by Yanilsa Munoz, 49, of East Hampton. Juarez-Velasquez then struck a 2017 Toyota SUV head-on. The Toyota was operated by Juan Caal, 31, of Flanders

Munoz and her passenger, a female juvenile, were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Caal was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Juarez-Velasquez was also transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and was subsequently charged with Driving While Intoxicated, according to the police report.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Cross River Drive bridge and closed the road for hours while N.Y. State Police assisted Southampton Police detectives in conducting an accident reconstruction.

Southampton Town Police Detective Division is continuing the investigation in to the collision and anyone with information or witnessed the crash should call Detectives at 631-702-2230.

Riverhead Fire Department responded to extinguish a fire that resulted from the crash and to extricate the victims.

Riverhead Police responded to provide assistance with traffic.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with information provided post-publication Southampton Town Police.