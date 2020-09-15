Suffolk County has transitioned its job fairs, hiring events, and career exploration events to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county labor, licensing and consumer affairs department has launched an online job board for access to online offerings such as job listings, education and training opportunities, resume writing tutorials, career-building assistance, and research tools. Job-seekers can also be matched with employers. To date, more than 3,200 individuals have registered, 108 employers have registered and 236 resumes have been created, the county said in a press release.

The county is offering three virtual employment assistance events this week:

Virtual Hiring Event: HEAP

Tuesday, Sept. 15

10 a.m.- 12 noon

Applicants will be able to discuss job openings with HEAP representatives. Positions that HEAP is recruiting for include: Office Assistant, Community Service Worker, Fuel Assistant Worker I, and Fuel Assistant Worker II.

Registration is required for this event and zoom meeting information will be provided at registration. To register, email: [email protected]

Virtual Career Exploration: Starting Your Own Business

Wednesday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m.

Ronni Rosen, senior business adviser at the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, will provide an overview of the process of starting a business including: the truth about grants, the process of obtaining a loan, what tax numbers you need to apply for, how to register your business and open a bank account, and writing a business plan and marketing your product or service.

Registration is required for this event and zoom meeting information will be provided at registration. To register, email: [email protected]

Virtual Hiring Event: Allstate Insurance

Thursday, Sept. 17

10 a.m.- 12 noon

Applicants will be able to discuss job openings with Allstate representatives. Allstate Insurance is recruiting for sales professionals.

Registration is required for this event and zoom meeting information will be provided at registration. To register, email: [email protected]

“Many of the people who lost their jobs still need assistance, and the virtual hiring events run by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center provides an incredible resource to those individuals,” County Executive Steve Bellone said in a press release announcing the events yesterday. “Health and safety remain top priorities, and the ability to participate in these virtual events from the comfort of your own home has and will continue to help those who lost their jobs. I urge anyone looking for hiring assistance to reach out to the Employment Center today.”