Today is National Voter Registration Day and the League of Women Voters will be setting up tables across the East End to distribute voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications and to answer questions about voting in this year’s general election — a year in which questions about voting abound.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, Oct. 9.

The League of Women Voters will staff voter information tables today outside Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and outside Maureen’s Haven, 28 Lincoln Street, from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

LWV information tables will also be stationed today outside the following buildings:

Cutchogue Post Office, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.;

Shelter Island Public Library, 2-5 p.m.;

Southampton Arts Center on Jobs Lane, 1-3 p.m.;

Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton, 4-6 p.m.;

Montauk Post Office, 10 a.m.-12 noon;

East Hampton Post Office, 12-2 p.m.;

Springs One-Stop Market, 12-2 p.m.;

Springs General Store, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Voters who wish to vote by absentee ballot this year — due to the pandemic, absentee ballots will be provided to any eligible voter who applies for one — must file an application for an absentee ballot with the Suffolk County Board of Elections. The application can be hand-delivered, mailed, faxed or submitted online through the state’s absentee ballot application portal.

To apply for an absentee ballot online, go to the New York State Board of Elections absentee ballot portal.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot applications online, by fax, email or postal mail is Oct. 27. It can be hand-delivered to the Suffolk County Board of Elections (located at 335 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank NY 11980) up to Nov. 2.

The League of Women Voters will have absentee ballot application forms at each of its voter information tables today.

Absentee ballots can be postmarked up to the day of the election, Nov. 3. Ballots with a postmark on or before Election Day Nov. 3 will be counted if they are received by Nov. 10. Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to any early voting site during the early voting period, or to the voter’s polling place on Election Day.

At their tables today, the League of Women Voters will also have available flyers with information about early voting in Suffolk County, including the location and times for early voting at all 12 sites in the county.

The early voting site in Riverhead is at the Riverhead Human Resource and Senior Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue.

The early voting site in Southold is at the Southold Senior Center, 750 Pacific St. in Mattituck.

Registered voters can vote at any early voting site in the county, not just the site in their town. See complete list of Suffolk’s early voting sites here.

Early voting in the 2020 general election will take place as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 – 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 10 a.m – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Now in its ninth year, National Voter Registration Day was established in 2012 on the fourth Tuesday in September and boasts thousands of partnering organizations throughout the United States, the League of Women Voters said in a press release. Its purpose is to bring attention to the importance of registering to vote on time.

For more information or for answers to questions about voting, contact the League of Women Voters at 631-324-4637 or at http://www.my.lwv.org/new-york/hamptons.