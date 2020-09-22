A Riverhead Middle School instructional staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-nine students who were in contact with the staff member were instructed to stay home today and tomorrow, pending further guidance from the county health department, according to a statement posted on the school district’s website.

The district was notified yesterday evening by the county health department of the staff member’s positive test, according to the statement from Interim Superintendent Christine Tona.

The staff member is required to quarantine pursuant to the SCDOH guidelines and will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the SCDOH, Tona wrote.

The health department will discuss nest steps today regarding possible quarantine for the 29 students who were in contact with the staff member, Tona said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Hudson and his staff are notifying these families directly and informing them that the students must stay home from school” Tuesday and Wednesday, she wrote. “The students will participate in remote learning on those days. If the SCDOH determines that these students are not required to quarantine, the district will contact the families and allow the students attend in person on Wednesday,” Tona wrote.

The district is “closely monitoring this situation” and will provide updates as it has further information, Tona wrote.

“As always, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our priority.”