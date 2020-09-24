A Riverside man is facing burglary and resisting arrest charges following his arrest in Southampton Town yesterday.

Police said a homeowner on Sag Harbor Turnpike returned home and found a man inside her residence yesterday afternoon. She called for help by activating a medical alert device at about 1:19 p.m., police said.

The responding patrol officer “made contact with the male who jumped from a second story window and then fled on foot,” police said in a press release last night. The patrol officer pursued the subject and was injured during the chase but continued to pursue, according to the report.

Southampton Village K9 handler Moore and K9 Topper responded and located the suspect, police said.

Oscar Mayen Orrego, 21, of Riverside was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest, police said.

Orrego was treated and released from Southampton Hospital for minor injuries and taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.