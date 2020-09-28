Riverhead Town Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery at the Jamesport Valero gas station last night. A third suspect remains at large.

Police said they were called to the gas station at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue at 8:51 p.m. on the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The gas station attendant had been robbed by three men, who hit him in the head with a metal object and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register, according to a police press release.

The three men fled the scene in a two-tone Chevy work van southbound on South Jamesport Avenue and then westbound on Peconic Bay Boulevard, police said. The van was subsequently

located on a private drive off Meeting House Creek Road where it had crashed into a building, according to the report.

The occupants of the van fled but two of them were caught and arrested by Riverhead Police as they fled the vehicle, police said.

A third suspect has not been located as of the time of the press release, which was issued at 4:20 a.m.

A Southampton Village Police K9 unit responded and assisted with locating evidence found at the crash scene, along with cash that was proceeds from the crime, police said.

Oscar N. Orrega Mayen, 21, of Flanders, and Ludwin G. Perez, 21, also of Flanders were charged with robbery in the first degree.

The gas station attendant was treated for injuries to his head and arm at Peconic Bay Medical Center and released.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department detective division at 631-727-4500.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.