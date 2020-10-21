Riverhead residents can safely dispose of household hazardous wastes and unwanted prescription medications free of charge at the town’s semi-annual STOP (Stop Throwing Out Pollutants) Day Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverhead Highway Department facility on Osborn Avenue.

The STOP program allows for the proper disposal of residential household hazardous waste, such as: lead-based paints, stains and varnishes, adhesives, paint thinners, refrigerants, antifreeze, brake and other auto fluids, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, aerosols, kerosene, mercury, photo chemicals, fungicides, herbicides, pesticides, and e-waste (e.g. televisions, computers, printers, cell phones, pagers and VCRs).

Appliances, including air conditioners, as well as explosives, medical waste and commercial/industrial waste are prohibited.

In conjunction with STOP Day, the Riverhead CAP’s Community Coalition for Safe and Drug-Free Youth will hold a ‘Medication Give-Back’ event at the same location. This program helps in the proper disposal of medications and is open to non-residents as well as town residents. Medications must be in the original container or a plastic bag.

Face masks and social distancing are required for all who enter the highway yard to participate in STOP Day.

For information about the medication give back, call 631-727-3722 ext. 106. For information about the STOP program, call 631-727-3200 ext. 391.

A free paper-shredding event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main St., Riverhead from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.