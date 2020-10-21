Scott Middleton has been elected president of the board of directors of East End Arts.

“The impact of the arts and culture on communities has never been so important,” said Middleton. “As president of East End Arts, I’m looking forward to creating partnerships across the East End and beyond to strengthen the organization and expand our influence across the Long Island community.”

Middleton is a senior partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick law firm in Ronkonkoma, Riverhead and Westbury.

“[Middleton’s] leadership will take East End to new heights,” said Diane Burke, the organizations’s executive director. “His legal and business experience, strong East End ties and vision will help steer us through these unprecedented times and come out stronger.”

Middleton joined East End Arts’ board of directors in 2017 and has been part of several initiatives including JumpstART. He is also associated with the Stony Brook University Alumni Association, Staller Center for the Arts and Intercollegiate Athletic Board.