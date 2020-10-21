New York’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures has been extended through Jan. 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo yesterday signed an executive order extending the protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors, giving them “additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward,” the governor’s office said in a press release.

“The health and economic impacts of this pandemic have been devastating, and we are continuing to do everything we can to support people who are suffering,” Cuomo said in the release.

The Jan. 1 date lines up with the state’s residential eviction moratorium, he said.

Cuomo on March 20 announced a 90-day moratorium on residential and commercial evictions. By subsequent executive orders, the governor extended the commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium three times since, through Oct. 20. On June 30, the governor signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, which extended the eviction moratorium for residential tenants until the COVID-19 emergency expires.