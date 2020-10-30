A Riverhead man was arrested on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a weapon after causing a three-car crash on Pulaski Street at the intersection of J.T. Boulevard yesterday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Police said Andre Baskin, 44, of Riverhead was impaired by drugs while operating a 2010 Cadillac northbound on J.T. Boulevard yesterday at around 3 p.m,. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of J.T. Boulevard and Pulaski Street. Baskin drove his vehicle into the path of 2017 Chevrolet eastbound on Pulaski Street, police said. The Chevrolet hit Baskin’s vehicle and then entered the westbound lane, colliding with a westbound 2016 Kia, police said.

Baskin was seen in possession of a handgun at the scene, police said in a press release issued early this morning. He left the area on foot, according to radio reports, and was followed by responding patrol officers.

Police located Baskin on Industrial Boulevard, according to the press release. Police said they recovered a 40-caliber handgun and two loaded magazines.

Police arrested Baskin and charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.

The 31-year-old Center Moriches woman operating the 2017 Chevrolet, the 92-year-old Calverton man operating the 2016 Kia and his male passenger, as well as the male passenger in Baskin’s vehicle, were transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries police described as not life-threatening.

Riverhead Fire Department responded to extricate the passenger in Baskin’s vehicle, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.