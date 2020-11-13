Apple’s eighth annual breast cancer awareness month fundraising campaign for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition raised $7,300 for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

This year’s fundraising brings the total raised for the organization by the Route 58 auto dealer to $65,542.

Each year during the month of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apple Honda donates $50 for every new vehicle sold and $1 for every repair made to North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

“We continue to appreciate all the NFBHC does for the women and men in our community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and are proud to partner with North Fork Breast Health Coalition,” Apple Honda general manager Bill Fields said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit nonprofit organizations hard, with fundraising events canceled and donations generally down.

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition had to postpone its annual Pink Pearl Gala this spring and the Tanger Walk, held annually in September, was reimagined as a weeklong virtual event.

At the same time, organizations have seen demands for services increase. The North Fork Breast Health Coalition, which offers $1,000 “helping hand” grants to breast cancer patients, has had an increase in requests for financial assistance. The group reports funding 21 grants to North Fork residents this year to help people coping with breast cancer diagnoses.

Due to COVID-19, the organization has had to suspend its in-person massage and reflexology services but has been able to continue its yoga and mediation sessions via Zoom.

The pandemic changed Apple Honda’s annual fundraising event as well.

“We were unable to do the raffles for the gift baskets due to COVID and all the little fingers that would be touching them,” said Apple Honda’s Linda Hulse, assistant to the general manager.

“Although we encourage donations from customers, we asked that they be made directly to NFBHC, rather than more individual handling of monies from one person to another,” she said. Donations can be made online or by check to North Fork Breast Health Coalition, P.O. Box 523, Riverhead, NY 11901.

