Two teenage girls were reported missing from group homes by Riverhead Town police yesterday

Amiyah Booker, 16, was reported missing Wednesday from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River, police said. She was described by police as a black female with a dark complexion, 5’3” tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on Oct. 17 in the area of South 29th Street, Wyandach, police saiid. It is unknown at this time where Amiyah might be headed and also unknown if she is accompanied by anyone, police said.

Michelle Lopez, 17, was reported missing from a Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch home on Sound Avenue, where she was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9:20 p.m., police said. She was described by police as a white Hispanic female, 5′-4″ tall, approximately 150 pounds, with tan complexion, brown eyes and long dark brown hair. Michelle speaks both English and Spanish, police said.

No foul play is suspected in either case, police said.

Anyone with information on the location of either missing teen is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.