Rep. Lee Zeldin has won re-election to a fourth term in Congress.

On Monday it became “mathematically certain” that Zeldin defeated challenger Nancy Goroff, Suffolk County Board of Elections Commissioner Nick LaLota said this morning.

Zeldin declared victory on Election Night, when he led Goroff by more than 65,129 votes in the tally of in-person ballots. At that point, there were were some 65,000 absentee ballots still to be counted in the First Congressional District race. But the deadline for absentee ballots to arrive at the county Board of Elections was sill a week out and Goroff did not offer a concession.

“With tens of thousands of ballots left to be opened, we owe it to voters that every single one be counted,” the Stony Brook Democrat said in a statement the following day.

LaLota said he expects the Board of Elections to certify the results in the First Congressional District race in about one week.

“I am deeply honored and humbled that the families of Long Island have entrusted me to continue representing our great Congressional District,” Zeldin said.

Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio (R-Baiting Hollow) has prevailed in her bid to represent the Second Assembly District in the State Assembly.

LaLota said Giglio’s victory, like Zeldin’s, is a matter of mathematical certainty.

On Election Night, Giglio led her opponents, former Riverhead supervisor Laura Jens-Smith (D-Laurel) and Libertarian Party candidate William Van Helmond of Jamesport, with nearly 63% of the vote.

In the race for the First Senate District seat, Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) leads Laura Ahearn (D-Port Jefferson) by about 10,000 votes, with 17,000 absentee ballots still to count, LaLota said.