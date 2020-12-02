Suffolk health officials are advising anyone who visited Señor Taco Mexican Grill & Bar, located at 1028 Route 25A, Mount Sinai, on November 20 or 24 and anyone who visited Phil’s Restaurant, located at 1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, on November 20, 21, 23 or 24 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“This information is being shared with the public immediately upon discovery through intensive case investigation that more than one person connected with each of these venues has contracted the virus,” the county health department said in a press release this evening.

Those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurant. According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Suffolk County health officials also encourage potentially exposed persons to be tested for COVID-19.

For information on COVID-19, visit www.suffolkcountyny.gov/COVID19.