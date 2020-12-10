First Congressional District Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is one of 106 Republican members of the House of Representatives who signed a brief filed today in the U.S. Supreme Court supporting a lawsuit brought by the State of Texas challenging the results of the presidential election.

In a tweet this evening, Zeldin, an ardent supporter of President Trump said the lawsuit is “a must read detailing eye-popping, confirmed wrongdoing.” He did not make a statement acknowledging he signed the amicus curiae brief in the suit.

The House Republicans’ amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” brief cites alleged “unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 election that cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.”

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Texas against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the states of Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, seeks to delay the certification of presidential electors. The suit was joined by 17 other states as amicus curiae and by Trump seeking intervenor status.

The four battleground states have certified their election results for Joe Biden. All 50 states have certified election results. Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

The deadline for certification of presidential electors is Monday, Dec. 14. The lawsuit asks the high court to extend the deadline and investigate whether the defendant states violated the constitutional rules governing the appointment of appointment of presidential electors. Specifically, the suit claims state officials usurped the authority of the state legislatures to oversee the conduct of presidential elections and the certification of electors. Notably, it does not allege widespread election fraud, as the President has continuously and vocally complained.

The attorneys general of the four battleground states argue that the State of Texas seeks to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees, “adding its voice

to the cacophony of bogus claims” presented in “frivolous lawsuits” filed in state and federal courts since Election Day.

“Its request for this Court to exercise its original jurisdiction and then anoint Texas’s preferred candidate for President is legally indefensible and is an affront to principles of constitutional democracy,” the response brief filed today by Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin says.

The defendants say Texas is asking the Supreme Court “to reconsider a mass of baseless claims about problems with the election that have already been considered, and rejected, by this Court and other courts…Texas does not seek to have the Court interpret the Constitution, so much as disregard it.”