Northwell Health announced today it will open a $6.2 million, 11,300-square-foot comprehensive cancer center in Riverhead by the end of the year.

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead will provide East End residents access to integrated cancer services in a conveniently located outpatient facility, the health care system said in a press release.

It offers an array of cancer services, including medical oncology/ hematology, an infusion/chemotherapy unit with eight individual bays, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, nutritional counseling and social work.

Cancer surgery consultations are offered in the following subspecialties: breast surgery, colorectal surgery, surgical oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery and thoracic surgery. The facility also houses a state-of-the-art pharmacy and lab.

As part of Northwell’s 23-hospital network, the Cancer Institute at Riverhead is seamlessly connected to care in the community, including inpatient cancer care, emergency care, screening and diagnostic imaging, primary care, specialty care and support services through Peconic Bay Medical Center and other Suffolk County facilities.

“The Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead provides our patients on the East End with access to top-notch cancer specialists and the latest in treatments and diagnostic capabilities in a modern and comfortable space,” said Dr. Richard Barakat, physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute.

“Joining other institutional members of the health system’s cancer institutes, the Riverhead facility will offer novel clinical trials to patients, some of which are in partnership with the renowned Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, as well as cancer genetic testing,” Barakat said. “This is what makes Northwell’s cancer institutes unique in delivering cancer care.”

Dr. Kenneth Gold, director of medical oncology for the Eastern region at Northwell Health, said many East End patients will no longer need to travel west to receive cancer services.

“We recognize the stress and toll cancer treatments can take on patients and their loved ones,” Gold said. “Our goal is to provide the latest cancer treatment under one roof, so patients can access cancer care close to their homes and spend less time driving to appointments and focus more of their energy on healing and recovery.”

Patients treated at the Cancer Institute at Riverhead receive care from a team of highly respected cancer specialists with extensive expertise in diagnosing and treating cancer. Each care team meets weekly by teleconference to discuss prospective diagnostic tests and treatment options for select cases – allowing for multiple second opinions from a diverse team.

“In 2016 when Peconic Bay Medical Center joined Northwell Health, the cornerstone of our agreement was the investment of resources right here in our community,” said Peconic Bay Medical Center president and CEO Andrew Mitchell. “A testament to our strong collaboration, we are celebrating the opening of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead, a comprehensive facility that will provide access to top-notch cancer care to the 250,000 East End residents in our community,” Mitchell said.

“Northwell has the experience and expertise to bring the most advanced cancer treatments to the East End,” he said. “From advanced clinical trials to the most advanced technology, Northwell sets the standard of care across Long Island.”

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead becomes the ninth cancer institute or cancer center established by the health system across Long Island, New York City and Westchester.

Northwell treats approximately 16,000 new cancer patients annually.

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Riverhead is located at 896 Old Country Road, Riverhead. For more information, contact the institute at 631-846-5200.