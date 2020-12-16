The Town of Riverhead has issued a snow emergency in advance of the impending snow storm. The snow emergency will go into effect at 6 p.m., the town supervisor said in a weather and travel advisory this morning.

All residents are urged to remove their vehicles from the street to increase the effectiveness of snow-plowing operations, the advisory said.

Chapter 289-50.1 of the town code authorizes the Riverhead Police Department to impound parked or abandoned vehicles that affect the roadways during a snowstorm.

If you live in a coastal flood-prone area, pay attention to the upcoming high tide cycles after midnight tonight and again after 12 noon tomorrow, the advisory said.

To report power outages, call PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0075.

Travel is expected to become extremely hazardous late this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow, the advisory said.

“Use caution when going outside. If you can, STAY HOME. If you MUST travel, give yourself plenty of time, REDUCE YOUR SPEED and bring a flashlight, food and water with you,” the advisory said.

In case of an emergency, dial 911 or call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

“Please do not shovel snow into the street. This only creates a hazard for your neighbors and other motorists,” the advisory said. “If there is a fire hydrant by your home, please make sure it is visible and shoveled out. Also, please make sure to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and homebound. Don’t forget your pets. make sure they are brought indoors or have shelter,” the advisory said.

“For the safety of your patrons and visitors, please remove the snow and ice from the sidewalks in front of your property.

“Remember the three P’s of preparedness: have a plan, pack an emergency kit and pay attention.

