Riverhead Town is urging residents to stay home during the winter storm, which has covered local roads in a snow/slush mix and made them very slippery, according to an update issued by the town this evening.

The town issued an updated weather and travel advisory this evening.

Riverhead Central School District has closed all buildings tomorrow. Instruction will continue with remote learning, the district superintendent’s office said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow. The National Weather Service forecast says there cold be snow accumulations of five to nine inches before the storm ends. Strong winds gusting as high as 50-55 mph are forecast.

If you must travel during the storm, give yourself plenty of time, reduce your speed and bring a flashlight, cellphone, food and water with you.

In case of an emergency, dial 911 or call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

To report power outages, call PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0075.