Shirley A. Wise of Riverhead died on Jan. 2, 2021 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. She was 83 years old.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1937 in Chester, South Carolina to Isabel Carter and Thomas Bagley.

She worked as an assembly worker for the chemical plant TruTech in Riverhead until 1998.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda, sisters Tommie Mae Collins and Marcina Strida, brother LS Bagley and grandson Michael Baker. She is survived by her daughters, Rosetta Baker and Della Wise Marshall of Riverhead, son-in-law Greg Marshall and grandchildren Shirley Renee of Mastic, Warren Gordon of Mastic, Joseph Baker of Mastic, Torrence “Fella” Langhorne of Mastic, Vera “Angel” Babatunde of Riverhead, Adekunle “Kay” Babatunde of Riverhead, Sherriel Thomas of Riverhead, JoJo Thomas of Riverhead, Sharicka Calloway of Center Moriches, Jeremy of Mastic, Robert “BJ” Mahoney of Mastic, Chaelin Smalls and Delmus.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Prayer service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Washing Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.