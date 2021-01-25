Charles D. Bailey of Calverton died on Jan. 22, 2021. He was 71 years old.

He was born to Leonard and Alice Bailey. He graduated from Sayville High School and attended Suffolk Community College. He then served in United States Navy from 1968 to 1972.

He worked as a flight captain for the Grumman Corporation in Calverton on the Navy ship USS Nimitz in San Diego. He returned to Calverton for his retirement. He was co-founder of the AMCA Big Sandbar Chapter of the Long Island “Antique Motorcycle Club of America.” His hobbies included motorcycles, cars and anything mechanical that he could create, build or fix.

He is survived by his daughter Kristy Steven, son David Bailey (Tashia) and grandchildren Nikole Bucsek (Mark), Randy Stevens (Jade), Silas and Theo.

Interment will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.