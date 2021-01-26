A Riverhead teen was killed in a motor vehicle accident on the Long Island Expressway yesterday afternoon, Suffolk County Police said in a press release last night.

Katherine Sajbin, 18, was a passenger in a Jeep Liberty being operated eastbound on the expressway near Exit 66 when it collided with another vehicle at about 2:20 p.m., police said.

The Jeep, operated by Franklin Eduardo Sajbin, 22, of Riverhead, hit a guardrail and flipped over the embankment, landing on the LIE service road, according to the police report.

Katherine Sajbin, who was sitting in the back seat, and her mother, Violeta Sajbin, 40, a front seat passenger, were both ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Katherine Sajbin was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Violeta Sajbin, of Riverhead, her 12-year-old daughter, Edith, and the driver, who police said was Violetta Sajbin’s nephew, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Alpha Romeo, David Cohen, 55, of Old Bethpage, was not injured, police said.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the crash. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.