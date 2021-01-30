A winter storm watch has now been issued for the East End by the National Weather Service, which issued a watch for western Long Island and New York City earlier in the day.

A nor’easter will dump heavy snow on the area from late Sunday night through late Monday night, according to National Weather Service forecasters, with total accumulations of five to eight inches possible.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, according to the weather statement issued this afternoon.

A coastal flood watch is also in effect from Monday evening through late Monday night. The Long Island Sound shorefront and the twin forks, will likely cause localized beach erosion, particularly during the time of high tide Monday night, the weather service said.