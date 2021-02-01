Bands of heavy snow are moving through the region and with them, snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow and blowing snow is making travel difficult around Riverhead, Highway Superintendent George Woodson said. Roads are still passable but conditions are getting worse and nonessential travel should be postponed, he said.

“We urge people to stay home and let us do our job,” Woodson.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley region.

The governor also issued a travel advisory for reduced service on mass transit and potential closures of major roadways, including the Long Island Expressway, if snowfall rates reach two to three inches per hour rates.

New Yorkers are being urged to avoid all unnecessary travel. Anyone who must travel should use extreme caution and try to get to their destination before 12 noon, the governor said. Police respond to an accident on Edwards Avenue this morning, where a pickup truck overturned north of Sound Avenue. Courtesy photo

Northeastern Suffolk will see total snow accumulations of eight to 12 inches from this storm.

Temperatures in the local area will hold steady in the low 30s throughout the day.

A warmer air mass may impact the East End and coastal areas late this afternoon, causing the snow to transition to a wintry mix and then rain, according to the weather service forecast.

Precipitation is expected to change over to rain this evening, then rain with freezing drizzle after midnight.

Northeast winds will continue to blow at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph this afternoon, the NWS forecast says.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. tomorrow.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. then a coastal flood warning is in effect from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. tomorrow. One to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected today in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. Two to three feet of inundation above ground level is expected with the overnight high tide cycle. A coastal flood watch has been issued for tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Riverhead Town Board meeting has been postponed until Wednesday at 2 p.m., Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced in a press release. The public hearing scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled and may be rescheduled at a later date, the supervisor’s office said in a press release. Due to the rescheduling of the town board meeting, the town board’s regularly scheduled work session on Thursday has been canceled.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl