A major coastal storm is bearing down on the New York metro area today.

The nor’easter, packing strong winds gusting up to 45 mph today, is expected to drop seven to 13 inches of snow in eastern Suffolk County and up to 15 inches in western Suffolk, with higher accumulations in Nassau and New York City, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow and strong, gusty winds may create near-blizzard conditions later this morning or this afternoon, according to NWS forecasters.

Snow began falling during the overnight hours and is expected to continue throughout the day, with the potential for heavy snow is expected to mix with and change over to light rain this evening and then light rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, the weather service said.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 a.m. tomorrow. A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m., then a coastal flood warning is in effect overnight, with inundation of two o three feet above ground level in low-lying areas during the overnight high tide cycle.

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said all nonessential travel should be avoided.

“We urge all residents to stay home if possible and exercise extreme caution if they must go out,” Aguiar said this morning.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible today, Riverhead Town said in a weather and travel advisory last night. Anyone who must travel should allow plenty of extra travel time and reduce speeds.

“Please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly,” Aguiar said.

The supervisor said town offices will be closed today but are expected to be operational tomorrow.

Riverhead Town declared a winter storm event last night effective at midnight. Parking on town roads is prohibited.

Riverhead Highway Superintendent George Woodson said crews began salting town roads at about 1 a.m. Plow trucks are clearing off the main roads this morning, as a steady light snow falls across Riverhead.

“The heavier snow is expected later this morning,” Woodson said, urging motorists who must venture out to reduce speeds and use extreme caution.

Closings, cancellations & delays

Riverhead Central School District and other districts across the region are closed today, with some moving to remote learning. Riverhead school district will have a regular snow day today.

Suffolk County Transit bus service is canceled today. LIRR trains will run on a weekend schedule today and tomorrow. All Cross Sound Ferry and Bridgeport & Port Jefferson ferry departures are canceled today. Airlines have canceled flights in and out of Islip MacArthur Airport, JFK International, LaGuardia and Newark airports. Air travelers are urged to contact their airlines directly before going to the airport today and tonight.

Riverhead Town Hall and town offices are closed.

Riverhead Justice Court is closed.

Riverhead municipal trash collection is canceled today and is rescheduled for Tuesday.

Southampton Town Hall and all Southampton town facilities are closed today.

All Southold Town offices will be closed today.

Greenport Village Hall will be closed today.

Riverhead Free Library will be closed today.

Check back for updates on road conditions, closings and cancellations