Another coastal storm has the potential to drop five to seven inches of snow across the region Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a winter storm watch statement issued this afternoon.

A coastal low will form off the Carolina coast then deepen as it tracks northeast.

“This low looks like a classic four to eight inch snow maker, with amounts dependent on the track,” National Weather Service forecasters in New York said in an online discussion statement.

The winter storm watch is in effect for Sunday from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Long Island and the entire New York City metro region as well as southern Connecticut.