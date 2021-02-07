Closings and cancellations for Sunday, Feb. 7 due to the winter storm forecast to bring heavy accumulating snow to our area:

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at state-run sites in Stony Brook and Jones Beach are postponed. People with appointments today will be advised of a new appointment by email or text. The appointments will be rescheduled over the next seven days, the governor’s office said.

The COVID-19 testing site in Stony Brook will be closed today.

Southold Town’s transfer station will be closed today.

Talmage Farm Agway in Riverhead will be closed today.

