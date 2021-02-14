Riverhead residents may pick up a prepackaged box of food items on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Stotzky Park in Riverhead, 55 Columbus Avenue.

Approximately 600 boxes containing 35 pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Island Harvest and Riverhead Town Councilman Frank Beyrodt have partnered to host this event.

In the case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled to a later date.